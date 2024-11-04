Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

PLYM opened at $20.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plymouth Industrial REIT

In other news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $13,285,868.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,503,805.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

