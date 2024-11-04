Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.6 %
PLYM opened at $20.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Plymouth Industrial REIT
In other news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $13,285,868.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,503,805.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
