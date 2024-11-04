Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,025 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report) by 3,375.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $51.78.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.