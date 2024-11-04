Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 103 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $482.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $212.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $522.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
