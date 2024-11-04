Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $115-123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.01 million. Proto Labs also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.280-0.360 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRLB shares. StockNews.com lowered Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Proto Labs from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Proto Labs

Proto Labs Trading Down 10.8 %

Proto Labs stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 410,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.32. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,806.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,581.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.