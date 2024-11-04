Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,444 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

