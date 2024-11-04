Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 269.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,580,255.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $5,550,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,605. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,204,508 shares of company stock valued at $802,654,666. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a PE ratio of 246.60 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $45.14.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

