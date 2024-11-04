Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,624 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,512.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 88,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 83,090 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $8,818,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,984 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

