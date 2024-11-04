Pure Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,168.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,812,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,255,000 after buying an additional 3,781,621 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,789 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,815,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 798,250 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

