Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 255,958 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13,105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,466 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 175,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 61,535 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $122.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.75. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.