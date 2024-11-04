Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,845 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after purchasing an additional 680,872 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC increased its stake in MeridianLink by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,565,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 150,712 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MeridianLink Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 0.98. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeridianLink

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $13,682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,932,388 shares in the company, valued at $609,026,767.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.