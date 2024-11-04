pzETH (PZETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $47,572.14

pzETH (PZETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. One pzETH token can now be purchased for $2,797.55 or 0.04121748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pzETH has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. pzETH has a total market cap of $47.18 million and $47,572.14 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About pzETH

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 50,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 50,263.60475363. The last known price of pzETH is 2,913.50388897 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $123,301.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

