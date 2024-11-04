QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,326 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $1,993,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

AMGN traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $318.49. The stock had a trading volume of 31,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,886. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.90. The firm has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $260.52 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

