QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $29.74 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $29,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE NVO traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.94. The stock has a market cap of $493.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.