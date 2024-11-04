QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,492 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,909 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $33,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,795 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,406,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.07. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

