Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,389,435 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 634% from the previous session’s volume of 325,336 shares.The stock last traded at $18.34 and had previously closed at $18.30.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th.
Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
