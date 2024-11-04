Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,389,435 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 634% from the previous session’s volume of 325,336 shares.The stock last traded at $18.34 and had previously closed at $18.30.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVOL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 248.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

