Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target Cut to $182.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Quaker Chemical stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.88. 32,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,063. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $151.31 and a fifty-two week high of $221.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.19). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 388,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,240 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 39.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,546,000 after acquiring an additional 87,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

