QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Reduced by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,947 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $499,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after buying an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $166.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,171. The company has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $2,395,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

