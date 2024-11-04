QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.91, but opened at $19.22. QuinStreet shares last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 7,993 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QNST. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.09.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 880.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.