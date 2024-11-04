Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3,816.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 544,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.99. 3,365,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,604,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

