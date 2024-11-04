Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after acquiring an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after buying an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $970,951,000 after acquiring an additional 173,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $166.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.12. The stock has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $2,395,407 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.