Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,505 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 201.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 202.5% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 61,454 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 205.4% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 204.2% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at $29,765,104.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,776,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $83.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

