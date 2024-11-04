Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases 778 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altria Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 845,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,177,000 after buying an additional 64,313 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 252,292 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,034,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,916,000 after purchasing an additional 670,858 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

MO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,869,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.92%.

About Altria Group



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

