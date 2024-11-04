Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1,387.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

NYSE ZTS traded down $5.19 on Monday, reaching $176.76. 1,053,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,414. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.87. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

