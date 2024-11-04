RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Stock Down 3.7 %
ROLL stock opened at $212.38 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.29.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
