Realta Investment Advisors Sells 1,275 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 79.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $112,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 137.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $85.58 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $69.14 and a one year high of $89.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

