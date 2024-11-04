Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $234,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 1.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Realty Income by 11.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,990,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,245,000 after buying an additional 212,377 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.1% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,452. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

