Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $300.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.71. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RRGB shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

