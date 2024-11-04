REDW Wealth LLC Has $338,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 68.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $392.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.79 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.51 and its 200-day moving average is $362.03. The stock has a market cap of $389.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

