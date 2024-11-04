Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Lowered to $1,184.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price objective (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,097.25.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $843.60 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $783.57 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,058.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,040.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

