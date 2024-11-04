Request Price Hits $0.0849 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Request has a total market capitalization of $65.24 million and $551,373.70 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,618.24 or 1.00014585 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012239 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006303 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00053212 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,524,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,628,883 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,524,614.2878553 with 768,628,882.9922299 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08736115 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $394,810.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.