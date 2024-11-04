Resouro Strategic Metals Inc (ASX:RAU) Insider Anne Landry Purchases 115,000 Shares

Resouro Strategic Metals Inc (ASX:RAU – Get Free Report) insider Anne Landry bought 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$20,125.00 ($13,240.13).

Resouro Strategic Metals Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resouro Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resouro Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.