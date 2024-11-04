Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 429,983 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 1,600.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175,008 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 101,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 51,025 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $474.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.27%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PKST

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.