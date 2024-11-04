Reviewing Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) & Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM)

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Free Report) and Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Lifezone Metals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A Lifezone Metals $1.48 million N/A -$363.88 million N/A N/A

Pelangio Exploration has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lifezone Metals.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pelangio Exploration and Lifezone Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifezone Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lifezone Metals has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 119.30%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Lifezone Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -268.74% Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25%

Summary

Lifezone Metals beats Pelangio Exploration on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

