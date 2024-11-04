Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 262,316 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,316 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $704,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 61.2% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $203.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $359.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $207.32.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

