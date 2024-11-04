Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 81,784 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 726,016 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,784 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $104,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $151.26 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.29.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,638.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,493.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,644 shares of company stock worth $3,491,207 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

