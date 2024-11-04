Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $368,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

MMC stock opened at $219.10 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.28 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.16 and a 200-day moving average of $216.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

