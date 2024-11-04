Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $120.44 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,613 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $120,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.20.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $244.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.30 and a 52-week high of $262.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.