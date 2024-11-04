Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $134.75 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $134,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $843.60 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $783.57 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,058.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,040.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price objective (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,097.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

