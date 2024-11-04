Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $166.30 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,501 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $166,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $265,292,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19,430.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,610,000 after buying an additional 1,113,747 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,496,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 1.2 %

ABNB stock opened at $136.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average is $138.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $81,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,016,380.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $81,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,016,380.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,406 shares of company stock valued at $51,885,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.