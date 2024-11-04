Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $252.40 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $252,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU stock opened at $621.74 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $489.55 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.64. The company has a market capitalization of $174.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.81%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,010.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,010.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

