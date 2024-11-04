Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Stock

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CUZ. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,412,000 after acquiring an additional 456,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,140,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,910,000 after buying an additional 458,387 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,377,000 after buying an additional 399,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,266,000 after buying an additional 98,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 75.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 825,547 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.