Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Price

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEB. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.64%.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,077.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 68.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,875,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 759,964 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,963,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 541,573 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,036,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 166.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,210 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $603,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.