Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $654,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $280.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,870 shares of company stock valued at $18,256,369 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

