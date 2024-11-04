Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $708,000 Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 843,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after buying an additional 25,185 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 184,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.