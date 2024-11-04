Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 303 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $321.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.52 and its 200-day moving average is $292.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

