Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $67.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

