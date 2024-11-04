Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Neutral Rating for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Sirius XM Trading Up 3.7 %

SIRI stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a positive return on equity of 68.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 869,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $20,483,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 106,024,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,884,722.95. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 869,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $20,483,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 106,024,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,884,722.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,282.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 2,683.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

