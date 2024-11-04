Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $186.00 to $199.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.71.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $188.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.56. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $195.99.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,377,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total transaction of $998,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,806.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 23,727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WESCO International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,494,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at $52,782,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,753,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 193,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

