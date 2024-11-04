Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stake Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 176,577 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $23,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Ryanair by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $45.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAAY. Citigroup raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

