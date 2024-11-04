Sanctum Infinity (INF) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.27 Million

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. Sanctum Infinity has a market capitalization of $180.65 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be purchased for $206.02 or 0.00305312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sanctum Infinity Token Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 876,839 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 877,761.86789725. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 208.35367771 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,744,904.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanctum Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sanctum Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

